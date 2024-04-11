Zehnaseeb gets a new spin, thanks to the trio of Shekhar, KASYAP and Karan

Zehnaseeb was meant to be crafted for Hasee Toh Phasee — the soulful film that observes 10 years of its presence. But, the new rendition of the song scaled as a cult romantic classic, courtesy of KASYAP, Shekhar Ravjiani and Karan Kanchan’s direction. The trio has redefined the original track while also embedding it with a contemporary heart.
As we catch up with the musicians, we learn more about this version that rekindles the song’s emotive core as they infuse it with an energy that speaks to both long-time fans and newcomers. A nod to the film’s lasting impact, the piece serves up a modern twist on a cherished classic that promises to enchant once again.
“It has always been a love anthem. We wanted to celebrate the same and tailor the new rendition for the younger audience,” begins KASYAP. Indeed, one can sense that it is prepared with even more love, if that’s possible. Speaking about their collaboration, Karan tells us, “Initially, we were discussing about revisiting. Not because everyone was busy remaking it, but because we love it a little more than everyone else does. Even if you have not seen the movie, you would know the song. Both KASYAP and I worked on it before sending it to Shekhar. Then all of us came together and worked on it as one.”
The fact that it is not tied to a film could indeed shape how audiences perceive it. Without the context of a film’s narrative, the song stands on its own, allowing listeners to appreciate it purely for its musical and lyrical content. Listeners are set to experience a sonic serotonin rush through this rendition that blends Indian, hip-hop, and pop elements while preserving the original soul of Zehnaseeb. It’s a fresher, more current sound that represents a new wave in music as it embraces the future. Shekhar shares, “The new version that’s being presented shows our tribute, love and respect to Zehnaseeb. Hasee Toh Phasee had a lot of variety when it came to music — including dance and romance numbers. Along with Ishq Bulaava and Manchala, Zehnaseeb also has become a big hit in the last few years. Now with Karan and KASYAP giving all their hearts out into the latter, they have put their personalities in the piece. ”
The new rendition of Zehnaseeb is streaming on all platforms.