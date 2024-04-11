Zehnaseeb gets a new spin, thanks to the trio of Shekhar, KASYAP and Karan

The fact that it is not tied to a film could indeed shape how audiences perceive it. Without the context of a film’s narrative, the song stands on its own, allowing listeners to appreciate it purely for its musical and lyrical content. Listeners are set to experience a sonic serotonin rush through this rendition that blends Indian, hip-hop, and pop elements while preserving the original soul of Zehnaseeb. It’s a fresher, more current sound that represents a new wave in music as it embraces the future. Shekhar shares, “The new version that’s being presented shows our tribute, love and respect to Zehnaseeb. Hasee Toh Phasee had a lot of variety when it came to music — including dance and romance numbers. Along with Ishq Bulaava and Manchala, Zehnaseeb also has become a big hit in the last few years. Now with Karan and KASYAP giving all their hearts out into the latter, they have put their personalities in the piece. ”

The new rendition of Zehnaseeb is streaming on all platforms.