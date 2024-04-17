NCPA brings back Artie’s Festival 2024, for all Western classical music lovers in Mumbai

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is organizing a new festival called Artie’s Festival 2024 at the Experimental Theatre on April 17th and 18th. The festival is curated by Gauthier Hermann, a French cellist, and Mr. Khushroo N. Suntook, the Chairman of NCPA.

Gauthier Herrmann first visited India in 2001 as a young solo cellist and has continued to return regularly. He came back with his Trio con Fuoco and later with the Neemrana quartet. During this time, the idea for Artie’s Festival was conceived, and in March 2008, the inaugural concerts of the festival were held at the NCPA. Since then, Artie’s Festival has expanded to other regions including Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf, and various parts of Europe.

In this season, the festival will feature a combination of well-known masterpieces, relatively less-known pieces, and reductions of famous orchestral works.

The festival will feature musicians such as Hugo Meder and Mathilde Borsarello Herrmann on the violin, Violaine Despeyroux on the viola, Gauthier Herrmann on the cello, and Jean-Michel Dayez on the piano. The repertoire will include Lekeu's Sonata in G major, Ravel's Piano Trio in A minor, and Shostakovich's Piano Quintet in G minor Op. 57 on April 17th. On April 18th, performances will include Schumann's Piano Quartet in E-flat major, Opus 47, and Dvorak's Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major Op. 81.

Reviving the beauty and brilliance of classical music, we invite you to experience the magic firsthand this summer at the NCPA!

Venue: Experimental Theatre

Date & Time: 17th and 18th April 2024 at 7 PM

Price:

For Members: INR 720 and INR 450 respectively

For Non-Members: INR 800 and INR 500 respectively