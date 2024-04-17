Beat the heat by visiting these six restaurants for summer dining in Mumbai

Juliette Ristorante & Bar is offering an exceptional summer lunch experience with its delightful European charm and welcoming atmosphere.
The menu offers dishes that celebrate the vibrant tastes of summertime like a refreshing smoothie bowl bursting with the goodness of fresh fruits, Chef's Special Baked Brie, Grilled Romaine & Shaved Fennel Salad — a blend of flavours that transports you to sun-soaked Mediterranean shores, and the Stuffed Chicken Roulade, a comforting dish that feels like a warm embrace on a summer day.
Cost for two: Approximately INR 2,500 (without alcohol)
Experience an enticing exploration of summer dining at Charlee, where a focus on freshness is paramount. Indulge in their renowned Watermelon Tataki Salad, a delightful combination of succulent watermelon slices drizzled with lively citrus ponzu, adorned with delicate balsamic caviar, and garnished with peppery arugula, creamy feta cheese, and crisp pistachios. Satisfy your thirst with their Berry Blush Cocktail, a charming fusion of blue pea rum, blueberry, lavender, and citrus, offering a blend of sweet, floral, and tangy flavors ideally suited for a revitalizing break from the summer warmth.
Cost for two: Approximately INR 4,000 (with drinks)
Embrace the warmth of the season and the essence of Thailand as you dine al fresco on Nara Thai's patio, surrounded by the energy of summer. Indulge in classics like Tom Yum soup and Yum Som O Je (vegetarian pomelo salad). For a crispy treat, try Yum Phak Boong Krob (Crispy fried betel leaves with chilli & lime dip). With each dish, Nara Thai promises a refreshing lunch that's a true taste of Thailand.
After enjoying their lunch, you have the opportunity to experience the lively atmosphere of Thailand with a special offer of two-for-one on cocktails, spirits, and wines. You can complement their beverages with the fresh Bar Bites menu for a memorable time. This menu, crafted to reflect the energy of Bangkok's nightlife, presents an affordable option to relax with friends, colleagues, and associates.
From 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM every day at Nara BKC and Colaba, guests can experience an authentic taste of Bangkok's bustling nightlife.
Cost for two: Approximately INR 3,500 (without alcohol)
Enhance your dining experience with a modern take on beloved favorites at Blah! Enjoy the Kale & Avo Caesar Salad, a lively reinterpretation of the classic Caesar salad with a tempting blend of kale and romaine lettuce, paired with creamy avocado slices, crunchy sourdough croutons, juicy cherry tomatoes, and rich Parmesan shavings, all coated in a luxuriously creamy Caesar dressing. Begin your meal with the Ever Refreshing And Popular Elderflower Lemon G&T, a delightful blend filled with floral sweetness and refreshing citrus scents.
Cost for two: Approximately INR 3,000 (with drinks)
Tropicool is offering the ultimate summer lunch experience, where the refreshing goodness of acai takes centre stage, amplified by the flavours of Brazilian street food.
Sourced directly from the heart of the Amazon rainforest, acai is a powerhouse of antioxidants, perfect for replenishing and rejuvenating under the summer sun. At Tropicool, savour Brazilian street food infused with the invigorating flavours of acai, providing a delicious and nutritious escape from the heat.
From acai bowls bursting with tropical fruits to refreshing acai smoothies, each bite at Tropicool is a celebration of summer, offering a cool and revitalising oasis amidst the bustling cityscape.
Cost for two: Approximately INR 2,500
Experience the flavors of coastal cuisine with a focus on wellness at Sukoon. Start your culinary adventure with the refreshing Sol Kadi, a traditional Konkani drink made from a mix of curry leaf, coconut milk, kokum, cumin, coriander, black salt, and green chili, known for its invigorating and rejuvenating properties. For a nourishing treat, try the Ashwagandha Smoothie Bowl, a nutrient-packed combination of almond milk, celery, pineapple, kiwi, guava, banana, maple syrup, ashwagandha powder, and spirulina powder, providing a delicious and healthy way to stay cool, energized, and glowing during the summer months.
Cost for two: Approximately INR 1,200