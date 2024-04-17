Beat the heat by visiting these six restaurants for summer dining in Mumbai

Embrace the warmth of the season and the essence of Thailand as you dine al fresco on Nara Thai's patio, surrounded by the energy of summer. Indulge in classics like Tom Yum soup and Yum Som O Je (vegetarian pomelo salad). For a crispy treat, try Yum Phak Boong Krob (Crispy fried betel leaves with chilli & lime dip). With each dish, Nara Thai promises a refreshing lunch that's a true taste of Thailand.

After enjoying their lunch, you have the opportunity to experience the lively atmosphere of Thailand with a special offer of two-for-one on cocktails, spirits, and wines. You can complement their beverages with the fresh Bar Bites menu for a memorable time. This menu, crafted to reflect the energy of Bangkok's nightlife, presents an affordable option to relax with friends, colleagues, and associates.

From 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM every day at Nara BKC and Colaba, guests can experience an authentic taste of Bangkok's bustling nightlife.

Cost for two: Approximately INR 3,500 (without alcohol)