This restaurant in Mumbai is offering a unique take on the classic high tea

Nestled in the heart of Juhu, The Nines, a highly acclaimed culinary spot, is offering a one-of-a-kind take on the classic high tea. Their reimagined high tea experience promises to be an afternoon of indulgence, surrounded by a captivating ambience and delightful company. With a menu that boasts exquisite bites, carefully crafted to please even the most discerning palate, you can expect to be transported to a world of refined taste and luxury.

The extensive high tea menu offers a delightful variety of flavours and textures. You can treat yourself to creamy options such as Burrata Salad or Spiced Cottage Cheese & Parmesan Toast, or opt for a healthier choice with the Quinoa & Avocado Salad. For a lighter option, enjoy the Fig Salad with pomegranate. The Small Plates menu presents unique dishes like Edamame Hummus with Grilled Vegetables and the zesty Avocado Burst. Indulge in a diverse selection of sushi rolls, including the California Cream Cheese, Sakura Bliss, Dragon, or Truffle Philadelphia, and for those who enjoy a bit of spice, there's the Spicy Tuna roll. If you're in the mood for something familiar, The Nine's flatbreads offer classic Margherita alongside more adventurous choices.