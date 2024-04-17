This restaurant in Mumbai is offering a unique take on the classic high tea

Nestled in the heart of Juhu, The Nines, a highly acclaimed culinary spot, is offering a one-of-a-kind take on the classic high tea. Their reimagined high tea experience promises to be an afternoon of indulgence, surrounded by a captivating ambience and delightful company. With a menu that boasts exquisite bites, carefully crafted to please even the most discerning palate, you can expect to be transported to a world of refined taste and luxury.
The extensive high tea menu offers a delightful variety of flavours and textures. You can treat yourself to creamy options such as Burrata Salad or Spiced Cottage Cheese & Parmesan Toast, or opt for a healthier choice with the Quinoa & Avocado Salad. For a lighter option, enjoy the Fig Salad with pomegranate. The Small Plates menu presents unique dishes like Edamame Hummus with Grilled Vegetables and the zesty Avocado Burst. Indulge in a diverse selection of sushi rolls, including the California Cream Cheese, Sakura Bliss, Dragon, or Truffle Philadelphia, and for those who enjoy a bit of spice, there's the Spicy Tuna roll. If you're in the mood for something familiar, The Nine's flatbreads offer classic Margherita alongside more adventurous choices.
Don't forget to complement your meal with delectable sides like Truffle Fries or Garlic Bread. Save room for dessert! The high tea concludes with a selection of decadent treats like The Hazelnut Mousse or delightful Love Me Pancakes. Let your delightful high tea experience come to a graceful close with a selection of exquisite teas, each perfectly suited to complement the delicate flavours of our pastries and savouries.
The elegant afternoon tea takes place in the captivating art deco atmosphere of The Nines. Departing from the conventional, the restaurant blends its contemporary European allure with a hint of playfulness. Sunlight produces a soothing ambiance, and whimsical design features guarantee a pleasant time. Each aspect, from the lovely environment to the cosy furniture, is carefully planned for a memorable afternoon.
Timing: 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Address: JVPD Grounds, Devle Rd, Juhu, Mumbai