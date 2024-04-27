Music

K-pop group NewJeans brings summer vibes with their latest video ‘Bubblegum’

Think sleepovers with your besties, but with Korean pop royalty
In frame: A scene from the music video
In frame: A scene from the music video

K-pop’s rising stars, NewJeans, are turning up the fun factor in their latest video for Bubble Gum. Ditch the fierce dance routines and dramatic concepts - this time, it’s all about friendship and summertime vibes.

In frame: A scene from the music video
K-pop group ILLIT takes over charts and Spotify in record time

Think sleepovers with your besties, but with Korean pop royalty. The music video, directed by Youngeum Lee, follows the five members - Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein - on a lighthearted weekend adventure.

We first catch them in a van, blowing bubbles and crafting friendship bracelets as the song's breezy melody plays. The scene cuts between playful moments in their apartment - think marbles, balloon animals, and more bubbles - before they hit the beach for some wave-chasing and, you guessed it, even more bubbles (because, why not?). They end the day packing back into the van, grooving to the music, and running through the night with flashlights, all while, of course, blowing more bubbles.

This lighthearted video offers a refreshing glimpse into the fun side of NewJeans, showcasing their genuine camaraderie. But wait, there's more! Bubble Gum is just the first taste of their upcoming double single album, How Sweet, dropping on May 24.

In frame: A scene from the music video
K-pop girl group Le Sserafim named 'Friends of the NBA'

Get ready for a summer filled with NewJeans! They’ll release another single album, Supernatural, on June 21st, marking their official Japanese debut. To celebrate their arrival in Japan, they’ll also be hosting a two-day meet concert on June 26 and 27. 

K-Pop
NewJeans
Bubblegum

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com