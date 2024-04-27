K-pop group NewJeans brings summer vibes with their latest video ‘Bubblegum’

We first catch them in a van, blowing bubbles and crafting friendship bracelets as the song's breezy melody plays. The scene cuts between playful moments in their apartment - think marbles, balloon animals, and more bubbles - before they hit the beach for some wave-chasing and, you guessed it, even more bubbles (because, why not?). They end the day packing back into the van, grooving to the music, and running through the night with flashlights, all while, of course, blowing more bubbles.