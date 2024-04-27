K-pop group NewJeans brings summer vibes with their latest video ‘Bubblegum’

Think sleepovers with your besties, but with Korean pop royalty. The music video, directed by Youngeum Lee, follows the five members - Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein - on a lighthearted weekend adventure.
We first catch them in a van, blowing bubbles and crafting friendship bracelets as the song's breezy melody plays. The scene cuts between playful moments in their apartment - think marbles, balloon animals, and more bubbles - before they hit the beach for some wave-chasing and, you guessed it, even more bubbles (because, why not?). They end the day packing back into the van, grooving to the music, and running through the night with flashlights, all while, of course, blowing more bubbles.
This lighthearted video offers a refreshing glimpse into the fun side of NewJeans, showcasing their genuine camaraderie. But wait, there's more! Bubble Gum is just the first taste of their upcoming double single album, How Sweet, dropping on May 24.
Get ready for a summer filled with NewJeans! They’ll release another single album, Supernatural, on June 21st, marking their official Japanese debut. To celebrate their arrival in Japan, they’ll also be hosting a two-day meet concert on June 26 and 27.