K-pop girl group Le Sserafim named 'Friends of the NBA'

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and South Korean entertainment company Source Music have announced a multi-year collaboration that will see the popular girl group Le Sserafim headline a new program for the league.
Titled Friends of the NBA, the initiative is a celebrity and influencer program in Asia to engage fans in new and creative ways. As a part of the program, the five-member girl group will attend NBA games and events, and feature in exclusive content and promotional activities for the league.
NBA’s official Instagram handle shared a post about the news of the collaboration. The post featured a series of pictures of the members of the group alongside their hobbies and interests. “@le_sserafim are Friends of the NBA,” the caption read.
The young artists also expressed their excitement through a social media post.
Le Sserafim shared that it was wonderful to experience an NBA game live for the first time in LA last year. “We look forward to working together with the league to experience so much more with NBA fans around the world,” the K-pop group added.
In February, Le Sserafim broke the internet with the music video of its single Easy, garnering over 10 million views on YouTube in just 13 hours after its release.