K-pop girl group Le Sserafim named 'Friends of the NBA'

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and South Korean entertainment company Source Music have announced a multi-year collaboration that will see the popular girl group Le Sserafim headline a new program for the league.

Titled Friends of the NBA, the initiative is a celebrity and influencer program in Asia to engage fans in new and creative ways. As a part of the program, the five-member girl group will attend NBA games and events, and feature in exclusive content and promotional activities for the league.

NBA’s official Instagram handle shared a post about the news of the collaboration. The post featured a series of pictures of the members of the group alongside their hobbies and interests. “@le_sserafim are Friends of the NBA,” the caption read.