Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman to team up for Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana', reports suggest

According to reports that have surfaced, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana are in talks with renowned music composer Hans Zimer for on-boarding him. In addition to that, the team is trying to bring together the music maestro AR Rahman for a collaboration.

For the German composer, who is most known for his scores for Interstellar, The Lion King and Dune, this would be his Indian debut.

According to a source close to the makers of Ramayana, director Nitesh Tiwari is leaving no stone unturned to make the film a global phenomenon. Additionally, the source added that Hans Zimmer is in the final stages of discussion with the team and is also quite excited about working on the project.

Both the German composer, who is known for his orchestral scores, and AR Rahman, who effortlessly blends modern elements into Indian classical music, are Oscar winners. It's expected that a team-up between them would be nothing short of magical.

During the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony held in 2018, the legends had the chance to interact with each other.