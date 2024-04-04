Musician Prateek Gandhi explores a tale of destiny and reincarnation in his new music video, 'Desert Soul'

Musician Prateek Gandhi introduces quite a few interesting concepts for his new music video titled Desert Soul. Wearing the multi-faceted hat of composer, lyricist, music producer and director for the music video, Desert Soul is termed as a ‘mystical ballad’, which maps the lives of two wandering souls. The music video also has some supernatural themes which elevate the score and lyrics in general. In our chat with him, we learn more about this project. Excerpts:
What is the tale narrated through Desert Soul?
Desert Soul weaves a tale of destiny and reincarnation, following two souls traversing the expansive desert landscape. Despite their intertwined past lives, they have yet to cross paths in the present. The song captures their profound longing and anticipation through haunting melodies and poetic lyrics, painting an enchanting picture of love, destiny, and a timeless allure of the desert’s mysteries.
The blend of traditional aesthetics of the Indian desert with futuristic elements creates a lesser-explored theme among music videos. How did you arrive at this concept?
The fusion elements in the music video were a result of inspiration drawn from the audio creation process. Despite initial hesitations about its reception, the decision was made to experiment with blending traditional aesthetics of the Indian desert with futuristic elements. Driven by my roots in Rajasthan and the challenges and resourcefulness of desert life, the aim was to craft a surreal audiovisual experience by seamlessly integrating raw footage with creative post-production techniques.
Why do you think experimenting with multiple genres is important? Experimenting with multiple genres is crucial as it offers a dynamic blend of familiar emotions and abstract concepts. By incorporating diverse elements, such as traditional Indian influences alongside futuristic aesthetics, artistes can create innovative compositions that resonate with a wider audience, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries.
What do you feel is the trajectory of independent musicians in the country currently?
The evolving consumption of music in the country is witnessing a shift towards discovering independent acts. This trend is fueled by a desire for authenticity and creative freedom, which independent artistes can provide. By bypassing the constraints of traditional labels, independent musicians can fully express their artistic vision, ultimately resonating with audiences seeking genuine and original sounds amidst a sea of mainstream offerings.
