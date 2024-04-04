Musician Prateek Gandhi explores a tale of destiny and reincarnation in his new music video, 'Desert Soul'

The blend of traditional aesthetics of the Indian desert with futuristic elements creates a lesser-explored theme among music videos. How did you arrive at this concept?

The fusion elements in the music video were a result of inspiration drawn from the audio creation process. Despite initial hesitations about its reception, the decision was made to experiment with blending traditional aesthetics of the Indian desert with futuristic elements. Driven by my roots in Rajasthan and the challenges and resourcefulness of desert life, the aim was to craft a surreal audiovisual experience by seamlessly integrating raw footage with creative post-production techniques.