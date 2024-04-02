Garvit-Priyansh to launch their debut EP 'Lafz'

Budding music artistes and producer-songwriter duo Garvit Priyansh are all set to add another feather to their hat as they gear up to release their debut EP Lafz on April 9. Lafz is a captivating fusion of Indian classical music with contemporary tunes and will have four unique songs.
The EP features a collection of mesmerising tracks, including Baaton Hi Baaton Mein, Jiya Mera, Keh Do Na, and Rasta. Each song showcases the duo's ability to evoke emotions through their heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring compositions.
Bound by their love for music, Garvit and Priyansh have seamlessly blended modern rhythms and traditional melodies, as can be heard in their first track Sanware.
Sharing their experience Garvit and Priyansh said, "It is like a dream come true to be releasing our first EP with such an esteemed label. Lafz is not just an EP; it's a culmination of our shared passion and dedication to creating music that speaks to the soul. We really hope that the listeners connect to the songs and love them as much as we do."
As the indie music scene continues to thrive, artists like Garvit and Priyansh represent a new wave of talents who are redefining the landscape. Their emergence underscores the growing appreciation for indie music, signalling a shift towards diverse and eclectic sounds in the mainstream.
Lafz releases April 09.