Garvit-Priyansh to launch their debut EP 'Lafz'

Budding music artistes and producer-songwriter duo Garvit Priyansh are all set to add another feather to their hat as they gear up to release their debut EP Lafz on April 9. Lafz is a captivating fusion of Indian classical music with contemporary tunes and will have four unique songs.

The EP features a collection of mesmerising tracks, including Baaton Hi Baaton Mein, Jiya Mera, Keh Do Na, and Rasta. Each song showcases the duo's ability to evoke emotions through their heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring compositions.

Bound by their love for music, Garvit and Priyansh have seamlessly blended modern rhythms and traditional melodies, as can be heard in their first track Sanware.