India gets a new AI-based music learning app, Padhanisa

Saregama, India’s oldest music label announces its expansion of its horizon with Padhanisa, from delivering super-hit music for over a century to creating a platform that simplifies music learning. Padhanisa is an AI-based music learning app that aims to make Indian vocal learning simple, easy and accessible to everyone across the globe.

Sharing his views on Padhanisa, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India Limited, said, “Padhanisa is an obvious extension from Saregama. The insight of the app comes from the fact that all Indians love to sing, be it on any occasion or just to feel happy. We truly believe that there are no bad singers, but just untrained ones. So, here we are with an AI-based app which trains you to sing in Sur. All you have to do is download the Padhanisa App and start your personalised music learning journey.”

Padhanisa aims to be a personal singing teacher for those who enjoy singing but have never considered learning due to a lack of access to the right resources or fear of judgment.

The app's most compelling feature is its individualized class structure, where every session is uniquely tailored to address the specific needs and goals of each learner. By leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities, the app dynamically adjusts lesson plans to accommodate each learner's progress and preferences, ensuring optimal results with every session.