Netflix drops first look of Pride and Prejudice, and the internet is swooning

The cast for the series features Emma Corrin, known for their portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, taking on the role of Elizabeth Bennet. Opposite her is Jack Lowden (of Slow Horses fame) who will play the brooding Mr. Darcy.

Olivia Colman, an Oscar winner and global favourite, steps into the role of the anxious and overbearing Mrs. Bennet. Other cast members include Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane, Rhea Norwood as Lydia, Hopey Parish as Mary, and Hollie Avery as Kitty.

The adaptation further features Jamie Demetriou as the awkward Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, and Fiona Shaw as the formidable Lady Catherine de Bourgh.

The creative behind the show is helmed by Dolly Alderton, famously known for Everything I Know About Love and directed by Euros Lyn, director of Heartstopper. Both of them have expressed strong believe in keeping the Jane Austin core intact for the series but with a modern twist.



