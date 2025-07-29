Netflix drops first look of Pride and Prejudice, and the internet is swooning

The wait is over! Netflix has finally unveiled an official first image from the production of Pride and Prejudice. The drop has reignited excitement among Jane Austen fans worldwide. The still from Pride and Prejudice features Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet walking alongside Olivia Colman’s Mrs. Bennet and the rest of the Bennet sisters against a visually appealing countryside setting.The series aims to deliver a refreshed take on the iconic 1813 novel by Jane Austen.
The cast for the series features Emma Corrin, known for their portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, taking on the role of Elizabeth Bennet. Opposite her is Jack Lowden (of Slow Horses fame) who will play the brooding Mr. Darcy.
Olivia Colman, an Oscar winner and global favourite, steps into the role of the anxious and overbearing Mrs. Bennet. Other cast members include Rufus Sewell as Mr. Bennet, Freya Mavor as Jane, Rhea Norwood as Lydia, Hopey Parish as Mary, and Hollie Avery as Kitty.
The adaptation further features Jamie Demetriou as the awkward Mr. Collins, Daryl McCormack as Mr. Bingley, Siena Kelly as Caroline Bingley, Louis Partridge as Mr. Wickham, and Fiona Shaw as the formidable Lady Catherine de Bourgh.
The creative behind the show is helmed by Dolly Alderton, famously known for Everything I Know About Love and directed by Euros Lyn, director of Heartstopper. Both of them have expressed strong believe in keeping the Jane Austin core intact for the series but with a modern twist.
Emma Corrin has previously shared that she feels overwhelmed and over playing a once-in-a-lifetime role in this series. The actor is also serving as an executive producer for the iconic series. With massive hype and a talented cast, the series is shaping to be one of the most anticipated adaption and fans are eagerly looking forward to it.
