Kiera Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen’s Pride and Prejudice to re-release in India

The beloved 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, is returning to cinemas in India on July 25 to mark its 20th anniversary.
Directed by Joe Wright and adapted for the screen by Deborah Moggach, the romantic drama is based on Jane Austen’s classic 1813 novel. Set in early 19th-century England, the story explores the societal pressures, class divisions, and gender expectations of the Regency era while also telling a deeply personal story of growth, understanding, and unexpected love.
At the heart of the novel is Elizabeth Bennet, a sharp-witted and independent young woman from a modest family of five daughters. Her world changes when she meets Fitzwilliam Darcy, a wealthy and reserved gentleman. Their initial encounters are marked by misunderstandings, social tensions, and mutual judgment—Elizabeth sees Darcy as arrogant and cold, while Darcy views Elizabeth as beneath his status.
As the story unfolds, both characters are forced to confront their own pride and prejudice, learning to see each other, and themselves, more clearly. Through personal reflection and emotional honesty, their relationship transforms from mistrust to deep mutual respect and love.
Pride and Prejudice was widely praised for its lush cinematography by Roman Osin and its emotive score by Dario Marianelli. The film became a standout literary adaptation, known for its emotional depth and period detail. It received critical acclaim for its lush visuals, evocative score, and heartfelt performances, introducing Austen's story to a new generation of viewers.
Interestingly, Matthew, who had the women swooning over him after his portrayal of Mr Darcy, had revealed that he thought that he was miscast in the film as he didn’t find himself dishy enough. However, Kiera said that he was extremely handsome and a perfect fit for Mr Darcy.
The film earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Actress for Knightley, and also received recognition from the BAFTAs. Its ensemble cast features Donald Sutherland, Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Jena Malone, Tom Hollander, Judi Dench, Talulah Riley, and Rupert Friend.
PVR INOX, in collaboration with United International Pictures (UIP), has announced the film’s re-release in India, scheduled for July 25, 2025.
