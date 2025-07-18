Kiera Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen’s Pride and Prejudice to re-release in India

The beloved 2005 adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, is returning to cinemas in India on July 25 to mark its 20th anniversary.

Directed by Joe Wright and adapted for the screen by Deborah Moggach, the romantic drama is based on Jane Austen’s classic 1813 novel. Set in early 19th-century England, the story explores the societal pressures, class divisions, and gender expectations of the Regency era while also telling a deeply personal story of growth, understanding, and unexpected love.

At the heart of the novel is Elizabeth Bennet, a sharp-witted and independent young woman from a modest family of five daughters. Her world changes when she meets Fitzwilliam Darcy, a wealthy and reserved gentleman. Their initial encounters are marked by misunderstandings, social tensions, and mutual judgment—Elizabeth sees Darcy as arrogant and cold, while Darcy views Elizabeth as beneath his status.

As the story unfolds, both characters are forced to confront their own pride and prejudice, learning to see each other, and themselves, more clearly. Through personal reflection and emotional honesty, their relationship transforms from mistrust to deep mutual respect and love.