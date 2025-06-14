Keira Knightley recalls being branded a ‘terrible actress’ even as she scored an Oscar nod: ‘It was confusing’

British actor Keira Knightley has reflected on a confusing phase in her early career when she was simultaneously celebrated and criticized. Despite earning an Academy Award nomination for her performance in Pride & Prejudice, she says she was still widely perceived as a ‘terrible actress’ at the time.
Now 40, the actress reunited with her Pride & Prejudice co-star Rosamund Pike to mark the film’s 20th anniversary. The Jane Austen adaptation, directed by Joe Wright, was released on September 16, 2005, and went on to become both a commercial and critical success.
On an interview she recalled how the same period brought her drastically different feedback for two high-profile roles. In 2006, she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for Pride & Prejudice, while also facing harsh reviews for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, the blockbuster sequel directed by Gore Verbinski. “Pirates of the Caribbean had already come out, and while it was a massive success, I think a lot of people saw me as a terrible actress,” she said. “But Pride & Prejudice was not only a huge hit, it was also praised by critics. It was the first time I had that combination.”
The two films were released within a close timeframe, and for the then 21-year-old actor, the experience was jarring. “It was confusing,” Knightley admitted. “I got some of the worst reviews of my life for Pirates 2, and then suddenly I’m nominated for an Oscar at the same time. It didn’t make much sense to me.” Despite the conflicting responses, her performance in Pride & Prejudice solidified her place in Hollywood and remains one of her most iconic roles. The anniversary of the film has sparked fresh discussions about her career and the evolving recognition of her talent over the years.