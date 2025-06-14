Keira Knightley recalls being branded a ‘terrible actress’ even as she scored an Oscar nod: ‘It was confusing’

Now 40, the actress reunited with her Pride & Prejudice co-star Rosamund Pike to mark the film’s 20th anniversary. The Jane Austen adaptation, directed by Joe Wright, was released on September 16, 2005, and went on to become both a commercial and critical success.

On an interview she recalled how the same period brought her drastically different feedback for two high-profile roles. In 2006, she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for Pride & Prejudice, while also facing harsh reviews for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, the blockbuster sequel directed by Gore Verbinski. “Pirates of the Caribbean had already come out, and while it was a massive success, I think a lot of people saw me as a terrible actress,” she said. “But Pride & Prejudice was not only a huge hit, it was also praised by critics. It was the first time I had that combination.”