‘Hollywood is a bit of a mess right now,’ says Dakota Johnson

Actor Dakota Johnson has spoken candidly about the state of the film industry, calling Hollywood “a bit of a mess” as studios continue to favour reboots and sequels over fresh storytelling.

During a press tour for her upcoming romantic comedy Materialists, Dakota explained why she believes Hollywood has become increasingly risk-averse.

“I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee, and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them,” said the Fifty Shades of Grey star in an interview.

“That tends to be what’s occurring a lot.”