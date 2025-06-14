‘Hollywood is a bit of a mess right now,’ says Dakota Johnson

Actor Dakota Johnson has spoken candidly about the state of the film industry, calling Hollywood “a bit of a mess” as studios continue to favour reboots and sequels over fresh storytelling.
During a press tour for her upcoming romantic comedy Materialists, Dakota explained why she believes Hollywood has become increasingly risk-averse.
“I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee, and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them,” said the Fifty Shades of Grey star in an interview.
“That tends to be what’s occurring a lot.”
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.
Dakota, 35, went on to say that while studios chase trends, audiences are hungry for originality.
“When something does well, studios want to keep that going so they remake the same things. But humans don’t want that,” she said. “They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things. So I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?”
Materialists, directed by Past Lives filmmaker Celine Song, features Dakota alongside Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. The film explores themes of love, ambition, and the value of material success in modern relationships.
Looking ahead, she is set to star opposite Anne Hathaway in the psychological thriller Verity, directed by Michael Showalter and set to release on May 15, 2026.
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.