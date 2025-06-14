Food Review: This Chinese restaurant in Kolkata carries forward a 25-year-old legacy through its flavours

If ‘C’ for Chinese is the secret of your comfort food; if this cuisine is what lifts up your mood, no matter the situation; if it’s a cuisine you bond with your family over, then head over to Kimli. Established in 2000, this 25-year-old quiet and peaceful abode of Chinese cuisine in south Kolkata has been winning hearts since decades. This cosy space has found a safe comfort zone in families and friends, for reunions, team meetings, for budget eat-outs and more. What drives the space today after so many years is not just the quality and delicious food, but also the memories attached. We checked out some of the signatures and revisited our memories while engaging in a heartfelt chat with Payel Bose, the second generation entrepreneur of the restaurant.
Here are our must-try dishes from this south Kolkata restaurant
No matter, the time of the day, a refreshing cooler is a must-have in hand. We sipped the cool Refreshment cooler with the goodness of cucumber, mint and lemon as we waited for the starters and main course to arrive. This detox drink was beautifully presented with the glass lined with thinly sliced cucumber. If you really like it, the slices are for you to munch on as well.
“I have already brought the contemporary likings of the people to the menu. I have introduced dim sums which are doing so well. I have plans of making Sui mai and bao and experiment with what is a hit with the young generation right now. Over the years there has been a lot of change in the taste of people which I keep in mind. My challenge is no matter whatever changes I make; it has to enhance the taste of the dishes.” said Payel.
For starters came a warm bowl of Chicken Hong Kong Mushroom Soup. Perfect for those who want to eat light, are health conscious, or measuring their calories; this warm pot, full of mushroom, spinach, chicken and chopped vegetables in a delicious broth warmed our bones. Up next was perhaps our favourite starter of them all, the Shredded Lamb. Crispy, mildly spicy, and the shareable plate which everyone would like to hijack for only themselves, would definitely make us come back for it.
For the mains was the Chicken chilli-garlic Hakka Chow. These thick noodles with the right sides- Hunan chicken in garlic gravy and Bell pepper chilli garlic fish, soft Bekti or basa pieces with a subtle hint of chilli and garlic were the perfect combination.
“The Mixed Fried Rice and Chilli chicken, Red pepper lollipops, Chimney soup; are loved by all even today,” mentions Payel when asked about what the loyal customers come back for.
To wrap up the meal, we scooped up their newly introduced dessert, the Kimli Tiramisu. Layers of cream and coffee-chocolate with its mild sweetness, was the perfect conclusion to our already filled –bellies.
Price for two: Rs 750+
Opening time: 12:30 pm – 10:30 pm
Address: 56 G Purna Das Road
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.