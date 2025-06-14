Food Review: This Chinese restaurant in Kolkata carries forward a 25-year-old legacy through its flavours

If ‘C’ for Chinese is the secret of your comfort food; if this cuisine is what lifts up your mood, no matter the situation; if it’s a cuisine you bond with your family over, then head over to Kimli. Established in 2000, this 25-year-old quiet and peaceful abode of Chinese cuisine in south Kolkata has been winning hearts since decades. This cosy space has found a safe comfort zone in families and friends, for reunions, team meetings, for budget eat-outs and more. What drives the space today after so many years is not just the quality and delicious food, but also the memories attached. We checked out some of the signatures and revisited our memories while engaging in a heartfelt chat with Payel Bose, the second generation entrepreneur of the restaurant.

Here are our must-try dishes from this south Kolkata restaurant