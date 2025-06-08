From exotic smoothies to cheesy sweet potato fries for your cheat day, this Kolkata cafe has it all

Atrium Café, near Maidan metro station, Kolkata, welcomes food and health enthusiasts with a relaxing ambience, natural light, plush seating, and a menu that balances indulgence and health. Whether you’re looking at working outside the home or just unwind with friends, it strikes the right balance between comfort and functionality.
We kicked things off with a Smoothie bowl, a refreshing start to our tasting session, served with fruits, berries, and granola, and it was a comprehensive and fulfilling meal that is perfect for health-conscious diners. It was followed by Blueberry burrata salad. It felt like a continuation of light yet refreshing flavours. It was a refreshing blend of sweet blueberries, smooth burrata cheese, zesty arugula, ripe cherry tomatoes, and salty olives.
Alongside it, the Beetroot and orange carpaccio salad is a bright, feel-good plate—earthy beetroot meets juicy, citrusy orange in a combo that’s as refreshing as it is satisfying.
After a fresh and wholesome start with vibrant salads and a smoothie bowl, we gradually shifted gears to heartier, more indulgent mains that brought a rich burst of flavour to the table. The Brie bocconcini pesto with cherry tomatoes was a delightful bite—creamy, crunchy texture with cheese, fresh cherry tomatoes and a hint of basil pesto, with fresh mushrooms and hash browns on the side, making it a light yet flavourful option that’s ideal for a wholesome breakfast.
Next came the Cheese-loaded sweet potato fries. These were a fun twist on a comfort classic. The sweetness of the fries balanced well with the generous cheese, onion and tomato topping. Meanwhile, the Mexican rice bowl was a well-seasoned, vegetarian dish served with a good mix of rice, beans, veggies, and salsa with the right level of spice—it’s a satisfying option for vegetarians.
The Pimento chicken stroganoff stood out with its creamy sauce and smokey undertones. It’s a fulfilling meal, with tender and flavourful chicken that offers just the right balance of richness and warmth.
The Butter garlic prawns with cheese were the highlight of our dining experience. The rich, indulgent prawns deliver a cheesy-garlicky burst that awakens the taste buds with their top-notch flavours.
To wind it up, we tried the Mango crepe, which beautifully celebrated the seasonal produce. Light, delicate, and not overly sweet, it brought the meal to a breezy finish.
Meal for two: INR 1,000+
From 7 am to 11 pm.
At 5B, Little Russell Street.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)