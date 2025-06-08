This snug Kolkata cafe serves both sweet and savoury mango fare

It’s mango time, and it’s never enough when it comes to relishing this absolute king of fruits. The luscious, juicy fruit has many varieties, and the moment we heard that Bianco Café near Gariahat has launched a mango menu, we headed straight to the diner.
It was a partly rainy day, and that helped us relish the dishes to bits. We cooled ourselves with a chilled glass of Raw mango spritzer—a refreshing green mango drink, topped with sparkling water, and took a bite of the Mango arancini dumplings. The stuffed risotto balls with raw mango and cheese were soft from the inside, and super crispy outside. The mango aioli dip, which was served with it, was the game changer.
If you love prawns, their Mango shrimp cocktail should be on your cards. Fresh, poached, savoury prawn chunks, when bit into, paired with chunks of juicy fresh mango, and a spicy mango-infused sauce, this is a match made in heaven.
The mains definitely stole the show. The Mango-glazed fish roll had bekti roulade with a stuffing of prawns and spices, grilled and tossed in a mango chilli glaze, garlic and herbs. The roulade was extremely juicy and had an inviting taste.
Though not a huge fan of grilled chicken, this Mango dijon grilled chicken blew us away. Meaty chicken breast pieces were grilled to perfection, and served with a sweet and slightly tangy mango dijon sauce, mashed potatoes, and sauteed greens.
When compared to all these dishes, which we loved, the dessert was a little disappointing. We expected the Mango cheesecake to be a tad more flavourful, to match our expectations. But we ended our meal on a high note with a Mango margarita that beautifully blended mango puree with lime juice and agave nectar.
The mango fest will be on till June 30.
Meal for two: INR 1,100+.
At Ballygunge.