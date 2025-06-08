This snug Kolkata cafe serves both sweet and savoury mango fare

The mains definitely stole the show. The Mango-glazed fish roll had bekti roulade with a stuffing of prawns and spices, grilled and tossed in a mango chilli glaze, garlic and herbs. The roulade was extremely juicy and had an inviting taste.

Though not a huge fan of grilled chicken, this Mango dijon grilled chicken blew us away. Meaty chicken breast pieces were grilled to perfection, and served with a sweet and slightly tangy mango dijon sauce, mashed potatoes, and sauteed greens.