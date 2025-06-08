This hidden Japandi gem in Kolkata is perfect for coffee lovers and peace seekers

Tucked away with a peaceful, nature-inspired Japandi vibe, this independently owned café by Aindrila and Trishit Banerjee feels like a secret retreat. Picture linen curtains, hand-painted art, muted earthy tones, and soundproof doors and windows that block out the city chaos. Serentea is built to help you disconnect and unwind.
We dropped by this quiet spot on a hot summer afternoon. The first thing we had when we walked in was an iced lemonade. It was so refreshing!
That does not mean we skipped out on coffee though. We sat near the window, took off our shoes and let our feet rest on the pebbles at the bottom of the table. We tried their Vietnamese iced coffee next.
If you, like us, love the buzz of caffeine but not the bitterness that often comes with it, this one might be your new go-to. It is a nutty, smooth delight. It’s not overly sweet, just bold enough to jolt your senses gently awake.
We couldn’t resist going for their coolers after the meal — they just looked too tempting! We tried the Watermelon and Mint Cooler, and it was exactly what we needed. Light, refreshing, and bursting with watermelon flavour with a hint of mint.
For starters, we tried their Korean Spicy Wings. It’s crispy and fiery. Their Cheesy Corn Poppers are addictive bites. They’re full of cheese and dusted with their signature Playground Spice blend of 13 flavour-packed elements like paprika, cumin, and red chilli.
For mains, we tried out their bestselling Kimchi Ramyeon Bowl and it was love at first taste! It’s a hearty, flavour-packed meal made with premium kimchi, chicken, and sausage. One bowl is perfect for two, though you'll be tempted to keep it all to yourself. We also had their Roasted Beetroot and Quinoa salad. It was sweet and blended together beautifully.
Their dessert was also quite nice. Their mudcake with vanilla ice cream is a bestseller, but we enjoyed their Blueberry Mousse more. It packs the right amount of sweetness and has a light, airy texture that melts in your mouth. A subtle tartness from the blueberries balanced it beautifully, making it the perfect finish.
With its peaceful atmosphere, thoughtfully designed menu, and commitment to fresh, quality food and drinks, Serentea is for those who are looking for a relaxed, calm vibe on a hot afternoon. If you're lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of Spotty, the local cat, dropping by for a snack or to enjoy the cool air drifting from beneath the entrance door.
Opening hours: 1:00 PM – 10:30 PM daily
Price for two: ₹1000
Location: Lake Market, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal