This hidden Japandi gem in Kolkata is perfect for coffee lovers and peace seekers

That does not mean we skipped out on coffee though. We sat near the window, took off our shoes and let our feet rest on the pebbles at the bottom of the table. We tried their Vietnamese iced coffee next.

If you, like us, love the buzz of caffeine but not the bitterness that often comes with it, this one might be your new go-to. It is a nutty, smooth delight. It’s not overly sweet, just bold enough to jolt your senses gently awake.