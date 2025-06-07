Gwyneth Paltrow plans to stay ‘close’ to Dakota Johnson after her split from Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is keeping her friendship with Dakota Johnson strong, even as Dakota and Chris Martin go their separate ways.
Gwyneth, 52, and Dakota, 35, connected through their mutual ties to Martin. Gwyneth was married to the musician from 2003 to 2014, when they famously “consciously uncoupled.”
“They’ve grown very close, and Gwyneth even sees Dakota as part of the family,” they said.
Earlier this year, the pair made headlines when Johnson accompanied Martin to India for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour. During their visit, they were spotted exploring local landmarks such as Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, Shri Babulnath Temple, and Marine Drive. They also attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, where viral photos captured them taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.
Dakota and Chris’ romance began back in 2017, when they were first seen enjoying a sushi date in Los Angeles. Since then, they had maintained an on-again, off-again relationship. In 2020, engagement rumours swirled, and a source later confirmed they had been engaged for years, though were in no hurry to marry.
Before Dakota, Chris was married to Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The former couple tied the knot in 2003 and finalised their divorce in 2015. They share two children: daughter Apple and son Moses.
On the professional front, Dakota Johnson is gearing up for the release of Materialists, directed by Celine Song (Past Lives). In this romantic comedy, Johnson stars as a young New York matchmaker caught between a seemingly perfect new love, played by Pedro Pascal, and and her ex, played by Chris Evans.
Meanwhile, Martin continues his global Music of the Spheres tour, with upcoming shows in Las Vegas on June 6 and 7.