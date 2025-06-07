Gwyneth Paltrow plans to stay ‘close’ to Dakota Johnson after her split from Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is keeping her friendship with Dakota Johnson strong, even as Dakota and Chris Martin go their separate ways.

Gwyneth, 52, and Dakota, 35, connected through their mutual ties to Martin. Gwyneth was married to the musician from 2003 to 2014, when they famously “consciously uncoupled.”

Gwyneth fully intends to remain close to Dakota, says source

“They’ve grown very close, and Gwyneth even sees Dakota as part of the family,” they said.

Earlier this year, the pair made headlines when Johnson accompanied Martin to India for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres World Tour. During their visit, they were spotted exploring local landmarks such as Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, Shri Babulnath Temple, and Marine Drive. They also attended the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, where viral photos captured them taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

Dakota and Chris’ romance began back in 2017, when they were first seen enjoying a sushi date in Los Angeles. Since then, they had maintained an on-again, off-again relationship. In 2020, engagement rumours swirled, and a source later confirmed they had been engaged for years, though were in no hurry to marry.