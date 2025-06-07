Euphoria season 3: Does Sydney Sweeney's Cassie get married?

Sydney Sweeney may no longer be planning a wedding in real life, but her on-screen counterpart Cassie certainly seems to be. Recent behind-the-scenes footage from the Euphoria set has surfaced online, showing Sweeney dressed in a strapless corset bridal gown and fans are already buzzing about the scene.

Is Cassie getting married on Eupohoria?

Adding to the intrigue, a large “C & N” emblem was spotted along the aisle, hinting that Cassie could be marrying her former high school flame, Nate Jacobs (played by Jacob Elordi).

Of course, it could also be another character with a name starting with "N" — or simply another one of Euphoria’s signature dream sequences.

Supporting this theory, LaineyGossip reported that Elordi was recently seen in Los Angeles, where Season 3 filming is currently underway. Meanwhile, Alanna Ubach, who portrays Cassie’s mother in the series, also appears in the wedding scene.

Is the wedding legit, or a figment of Cassie’s imagination? Only time will tell. But at least for now, in some Euphoria reality, Cassie looks blissfully happy.