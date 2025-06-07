Euphoria season 3: Does Sydney Sweeney's Cassie get married?

Sydney Sweeney may no longer be planning a wedding in real life, but her on-screen counterpart Cassie certainly seems to be. Recent behind-the-scenes footage from the Euphoria set has surfaced online, showing Sweeney dressed in a strapless corset bridal gown and fans are already buzzing about the scene.
Adding to the intrigue, a large “C & N” emblem was spotted along the aisle, hinting that Cassie could be marrying her former high school flame, Nate Jacobs (played by Jacob Elordi).
Of course, it could also be another character with a name starting with "N" — or simply another one of Euphoria’s signature dream sequences.
Supporting this theory, LaineyGossip reported that Elordi was recently seen in Los Angeles, where Season 3 filming is currently underway. Meanwhile, Alanna Ubach, who portrays Cassie’s mother in the series, also appears in the wedding scene.
Is the wedding legit, or a figment of Cassie’s imagination? Only time will tell. But at least for now, in some Euphoria reality, Cassie looks blissfully happy.
In an interview last August, Sweeney revealed that Season 3 will include a significant time jump, meaning the characters will have moved beyond their high school years.
“We had a long gap between Seasons 1 and 2, and with the time jump now, it feels like an entirely new process for me,” Sweeney said. “I’m figuring it out as I go, but I’m also really excited. Cassie is always such an interesting character to play.”
She also expressed her excitement about reuniting with the Euphoria cast, including Zendaya and Maude Apatow (who plays Cassie’s sister Lexi). "Being back on set feels like coming home," she said. "This group was there at the beginning of my career, and we’ve all grown so much together. It’s great to be surrounded by people who really understand this journey."