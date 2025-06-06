Ana de Armas dances back into Keanu Reeves’ world with Ballerina

From that humble start, Ana’s career has skyrocketed. She stood out even as a hologram in Blade Runner 2049, turned heads in Knives Out, and brought elegance to No Time to Die. She received an Oscar nod for portraying Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. Now, a decade after Knock Knock, she’s leading Ballerina, an action-packed spinoff of the John Wick universe and her first major summer blockbuster.

“It’s a full-circle moment,” says Ana. “To be with Keanu again, but in such a different place in my career, it’s surreal.” While she’s no stranger to stardom, Ballerina is her first big-screen action lead after several streaming projects like The Gray Man and Ghosted. Director Len Wiseman praises her drive, noting, “She’s ready to carry the weight of this film and she’s not afraid of pressure.”