Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock to reunite on screen: Did they ever date, and how many films have they done together?

Even though there's an undeniable spark between them on screen, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock never actually dated in real life. They’ve both shared in interviews that they had crushes on each other while filming Speed (1994), but neither of them acted on those feelings back then.

Their mutual respect and admiration shine through in later interviews, where they express warmth and fondness for one another. The fact that they’ve remained close friends without crossing into romance has only fueled public interest in their connection.

While fans may have hoped for a love story, the truth is that their off-screen relationship has always been grounded in deep friendship and professional respect.