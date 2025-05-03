‘Speed’ duo Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock to star in a new romantic thriller: Reports

After nearly twenty years after they last teamed up, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are reportedly set to reunite for a new romantic thriller that's currently in the works at Amazon MGM Studios. This untitled project will mark the third time this iconic duo has shared the screen, following their beloved films Speed (1994) and The Lake House (2006), both of which have gained a loyal fanbase over the years.
While the studio is keeping the plot details a secret, they’ve described the story as “propulsive,” suggesting a thrilling mix of suspense and emotion. The screenplay will be crafted by Noah Oppenheim, known for his work on Jackie and The Maze Runner. Sources stated that Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are also on board as producers, teaming up with Mark Gordon, who produced Speed, along with Bibby Dunn, Sarah Bremner, and Oppenheim himself.
Fans are buzzing with excitement at the news, reminiscing about the undeniable chemistry Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock showcased in Speed, a blockbuster that raked in over USD 350 million globally. Although their 2006 film The Lake House took a more reflective approach, this new project promises to bring back both emotional richness and gripping storytelling.
With Keanu fresh off the worldwide success of John Wick: Chapter 4 and Sandra recently starring in The Lost City, this reunion not only combines star power but also draws on years of experience in both action and drama. While the title and release date are still under wraps, the buzz surrounding their comeback is already palpable.