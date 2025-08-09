K-Pop: Demon Hunters joins first wave of Oscars Digital Screeners as awards season begin

The Oscars will officially start their awards season on Friday, August 15, with the release of the first batch of digital screeners to over 11,000 Academy members. These selected films will be made available on the Academy’s private streaming platform, allowing voters to begin screening contenders as studios and films gear up for the race to the 98th Academy Awards. Amidst these selected films, Netflix’s animated hit film, K-pop Demon Hunters has also been added.

K-Pop: Demon Hunters is among the first films sent to voters in the Oscars Digital Screenings

The platform provides Academy members with early, direct access to films that are competing for nominations and awards. The chart-topping K-Pop: Demon Hunters has quickly become one of the most high-profile titles launched on Netflix. Shortly after its release, the animated film gained global traction, thanks to its dynamic music, which has been widely praised by fans. Its soaring popularity has secured the fourth spot on Netflix’s list of all-time most popular films, according to recent reports. This popularity also led the film to be a part of the Oscars’ Digital Screenings.

Other films that are selected for screening

Alongside this popular film K-Pop: Demon Hunters, the first batch includes a diverse mix of titles such as the Norwegian horror film The Ugly Stepsister, Samir Oliveros’ The Luckiest Man in America, Sony Pictures Classics’ Becoming Led Zeppelin, Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight, Zaid Hamzeh’s Hello Beautiful, and more.

More about the Oscar’s screening room

The screening room will be made available to over 11,000 voting members of the Academy and each Friday there will be new film screenings. Across several Academy categories the films will be showcased including, Best Picture, International Feature, Documentary and the Shorts. At the end of all the category screenings the members have to confirm that they have watched all of it in order to be eligible for voting in the final round.

Films in order to get into the participation platform have to pay $20,000 and the ones with lesser budgets of $10 million or less an alternate amount will be available.