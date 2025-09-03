Anuparna Roy’s Songs of Forgotten Trees premieres to full house at Venice Festival

Indie film Songs of Forgotten Trees, backed by Anurag Kashyap and directed by debutant filmmaker Anuparna Roy, received an overwhelming reception at its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Anuparna Roy’s Songs of Forgotten Trees earns praises at Venice Festival

The film is the only Indian title to have its world premiere at the prestigious film gala’s Orizzonti section, an international competition that focuses on debut films, indie and young talent. Anurag said he was thrilled with the response the film received.

“It’s so good to see this for Anuparna and the team, who’ve worked really hard to pull off a film in this day and age that I couldn’t have done even 25 years ago. I’m sure the film has a long journey from here to the world and she surely is the next strong voice of a filmmaker from India,” the filmmaker, known for films like Black Friday, Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur and Kennedy, said in a statement.

Anuparna expressed gratitude to the producers for supporting Songs of Forgotten Trees. “It’s almost unbelievable for me to see the film premiere here at Venice and the response that it has got. I want to thank the team who were with me on the film and especially my producers who supported me throughout the film,” the director said.