Shah Rukh Khan extends support to victims of Punjab floods

Shah Rukh Khan is the latest in line of Bollywood celebrities who has expressed his solidarity with all those fighting with the devastating Punjab flooding situation, which has claimed the lives of 37 people so far.

Shah Rukh Khan expresses solidarity with Punjab flood victims, offers prayers

"My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all," he wrote on Instagram and X.

Rajkummar Rao urged everyone to lend their support, saying, “My heart goes out to everyone affected.”

Sanjay Dutt called the situation heartbreaking and promised his assistance, while Sonam Bajwa posted images of the devastated areas, highlighting the resilience and unity of Punjabis.