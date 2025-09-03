Shah Rukh Khan extends support to victims of Punjab floods

Shah Rukh Khan is the latest in line of Bollywood celebrities who has expressed his solidarity with all those fighting with the devastating Punjab flooding situation, which has claimed the lives of 37 people so far.
"My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all," he wrote on Instagram and X.
Rajkummar Rao urged everyone to lend their support, saying, “My heart goes out to everyone affected.”
Sanjay Dutt called the situation heartbreaking and promised his assistance, while Sonam Bajwa posted images of the devastated areas, highlighting the resilience and unity of Punjabis.
"In these difficult times, my heart goes out to Punjab and everyone affected by the floods. The images and stories coming from there are truly heartbreaking, but what keeps me hopeful is the spirit of unity and resilience that Punjab has always shown. I am doing my part to help by donating to organisations actively working on the ground as rescue teams, and I humbly urge you to do yours too," Sonam wrote.
Diljit Dosanjh has already adopted ten villages and Ammy Virk adopted 200 houses to lend his support.
"Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter, it’s about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again," Ammy had said.
Areas that have been affected include Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, among others. 1,655 villages have been impacted as floodwaters continue to spread due to overflowing rivers, according to official reports.
