Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji dance to celebrate National Award win

Shah Rukh was definitely in a celebratory mood, as his recent Instagram post with Rani Mukherji took fans down the 90s Bollywood memory lane. The post saw the duo dancing to the iconic song Tu Pehli Tu Akhri from Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan’s upcoming debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
"National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi… yay… congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always," captioned Shah Rukh. (Translation: "Our unfulfilled wish came true afterall...yay...")
"Kaun kaun dono ko ek sath movie m dekhna chahta?" one asked in the comment section, which was flooded with positive messages. (Translation: "Who wants to see them in a movie together?")
This year saw both Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji take home National Awards at the 71st National Film Awards.
While SRK's win was for his performance in the action film Jawan, directed by Atlee; Rani Mukerji bagged her first Best Actress award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.
"I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first ever National Award in my 30-year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have got so much love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honouring my work in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway," Rani had said, after her win, which she dedicated to mothers.
The song Tu Pehli Tu Akhri, sung by none other than Arijit Singh, received a fair bit of praise and admiration from Shah Rukh recently.
Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to express his profound admiration, stating, “Here’s #TuPehliTuAakhri…This young man Shashwat has done amazing work with the music of #TheBadsofBollywood. Bless you, beta, for your hard work, perseverance and creativity. This love song from the score is one of my favourites," King Khan had written on social media.