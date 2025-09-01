Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji dance to celebrate National Award win

Shah Rukh was definitely in a celebratory mood, as his recent Instagram post with Rani Mukherji took fans down the 90s Bollywood memory lane. The post saw the duo dancing to the iconic song Tu Pehli Tu Akhri from Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan’s upcoming debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Fans floored as SRK-Rani Mukherji dance to Tu Pehli Tu Akhri from Aryan Khan's debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood

"National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi… yay… congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always," captioned Shah Rukh. (Translation: "Our unfulfilled wish came true afterall...yay...")

"Kaun kaun dono ko ek sath movie m dekhna chahta?" one asked in the comment section, which was flooded with positive messages. (Translation: "Who wants to see them in a movie together?")

This year saw both Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherji take home National Awards at the 71st National Film Awards.