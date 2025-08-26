SRK asks Farah Khan to apologise for teaching her cook Dilip better moves

Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, has the most hilarious reaction to Farah Khan’s cook, Dilip’s dancing skills. The filmmaker-choreographer took to her Instagram and shared a video of Dilip, showing him grooving to the song Badli Si Hawa Hai from Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Farah Khan’s cook Dilip grooves to Badli Si Hawa Hai

In the video, Farah, seemingly engrossed in her phone, was surprised by Dilip’s sudden performance in the kitchen. Dilip appeared fully immersed in the song’s vibe, impressing viewers with his moves.

“My apologies to @iamsrk @gaurikhan n @__aryan__ for dilip's enthusiasm!! Par gaana hain hi itna accha he couldn't help himself #badlisihawahai #ba....dsofbollywood!” Farah wrote in her caption.

The video quickly drew attention, including from Shah Rukh Khan, who playfully asked Farah for an apology. “U should apologise, because in 30 years of directing me, u haven’t given me any dance steps as wonderful as what Dilip is doing??!! Still love u,” the Jawan star commented.

SRK also reshared the video on his Instagram story.