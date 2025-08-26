Alia Bhatt requests online content of her Mumbai house to be removed

Calling the dissemination of videos and pictures of her new Mumbai house an “invasion of privacy and a serious security issue”, actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday requested media to take such images down immediately and asked her fans to not reshare them.

Alia Bhatt complaints about violation of privacy

Alia’s Instagram post comes days after the visuals of her and husband Ranbir Kapoor’s Bandra home, which seems to be taken from a neighbour’s balcony, started circulating online.

“I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home.

But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online.

A video of our home - still under construction - has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent," Alia wrote.

"This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not 'content' - it's a violation. It should never be normalized.

Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing ? None of us would,” she added.

She also requested media outlets to take down all the related content.

“So here's a humble but firm request - if you come across content online, please don't forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately.

Thank you.”