Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz spark engagement rumours after being spotted with diamond rings

The relationship between Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz is said to have begun in early 2026. The couple has been spotted in several locations such as London, Brooklyn, and Rome. However, their activities have been relatively modest yet significant enough to fuel speculations about their romantic status.

But should the rumours turn out to be true, then it will be the first time for Harry Styles to get engaged. It will be the third for Zoe Kravitz. She had been married once to Karl Glusman and had also gotten engaged to Channing Tatum. The duo had also been spotted in New York City. They are said to have taken lunch with Zoe's father, the musician, Lenny Kravitz.

Moving forward, it is possible that Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz will have a lot more chances to hang out with each other as Harry will be embarking on his Together, Together residency tour starting from May 2026.