Did you spot the dreamy blush pink wedding lehenga of Mehreen Pirzada?

Mehreen shared the post on social media, captioning it as, “26.04.26," along with infinity, red heart and evil eye emoticons. She also added the hashtag “#ArshDiMehr," combining their names.

Mehreen Pirzada's career

On the work front, Mehreen was last seen in the 2023 period crime thriller Sultan of Delhi. The series, written by Suparn Verma and directed by Milan Luthria, featured Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Anjum Sharma, Vinay Pathak, Anupriya Goenka, Nishant Dahiya and Harleen Sethi in key roles.

Mehreen also appeared in the Tamil film Indira, directed by debutant Sabarish Nanda. Mehreen made her acting debut with the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha. Over the years, she has appeared in several films across industries. Her brother, Gurfateh Pirzada, is also an actor.

However. not much information could be gathered about her newly-married husband Arsh Aulakh. Arsh, who has a private account on Instagram, has a bio which says, "Cars and Travel, Sports and Netflix, Living the Dream."