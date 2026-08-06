Amitabh Bachchan opens up on doing Bhojpuri films and reacts to being called ‘KBC Uncle’ by kids

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan opened up about working in Bhojpuri movies while in a fun conversation with a contestant on the quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Amitabh Bachchan recalls his Bhojpuri film days and laughs at his new nickname

The host channel of the show, shared a promo from the upcoming episode, where the contestant spoke about the immense admiration people in Bihar have for Bachchan and requested him to feature in more Bhojpuri films.

The contestant said, “Sir, Bihari aapko bahut maante hain, aap Bhojpuri filmo mein aayein na, sir. (Sir, people in Bihar admire you a lot. Please act in Bhojpuri films.)”

Responding to the request, Bachchan said, “Sir, humara makeup man hain, woh jo aa rahe the, chu-cha rahe the humko idhar, Deepak unka naam hai. Sir, unke sath hum do Bhojpuri picture kiye, aap dekhe nahi abhi tak?” (Sir, my makeup artist, the one who was just touching up my face, his name is Deepak. Sir, I have already done two Bhojpuri films with him. Haven't you watched them yet?)

The contestant then added, “Ganga, OTT par bhi aaiye aap, but Bhojpuri mein bhi aaiye. (Ganga! You should come on OTT, but also come in Bhojpuri films.)”