Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting for KBC Season 18 from August 1

He says, "Bachpan main humein sikhaya gaya tha ki jo pehle jawab de, sabse sahi wahi hai. Lekin zindagi mein kai baar, pehla jawab hi sahi nahi hota. Toh is baar KBC mein, jawab dene se pehle khud ko zara rokna padega. Nahi samjhe? Is baar... sochna padega."

(As children, we were taught that the one who answers first is the one who is right. But in life, many a time, the first answer isn't the right one. So this time on KBC, before giving your answer, you'll have to pause for a moment. Didn't get it? This time... you'll have to think.)

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan, another actor, replaced Big B.

The format is similar to other shows in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise, where contestants are asked multiple-choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.