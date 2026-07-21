Salman Khan to host Bigg Boss 20: JioStar to bring 6 regional editions simultaneously

Bigg Boss 20 will see Salman Khan making his comeback as its host. The reality TV series is set to undergo a massive overhaul by JioStar. For the very first time in the history of the Bigg Boss series, all 6 editions of the TV show - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla - will be simultaneously launched at the same time.
Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss in the Hindi version, whereas Vijay Sethupathi will take charge of Bigg Boss in Tamil. In addition, other personalities who have hosted the show previously will make their comebacks as well. Nagarjuna will host Bigg Boss in the Telugu version, Kichcha Sudeepa will be in charge of Bigg Boss in the Kannada version, and Mohanlal will continue hosting Bigg Boss in the Malayalam version.
The news comes after an exceptionally good year for the franchise. As per JioStar, Bigg Boss reached a viewership of more than 500 million people in various languages in the year 2025. In addition, Bigg Boss also managed to generate more than 438 billion minutes of viewing time with a growth rate of 47% year-on-year.
For 2025, Bigg Boss collaborated with over 625 brands from 46 different categories, with 49 being advertisers making their debut at the show. The future season would also continue the same concept of interactive watching via Jio Hotstar. Salman Khan will come for the iconic Weekend ka Vaar. The live streaming of the platform would give exclusive footage 24x7.
According to the survey, 6 out of 10 people were viewing other content apart from the episodes themselves, while the billions of votes and millions of live chat conversations proved high participation levels from the audiences. At the same time, the simultaneous release will help to ensure national exposure for the reality show.