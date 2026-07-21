Salman Khan to host Bigg Boss 20: JioStar to bring 6 regional editions simultaneously

Bigg Boss 20 will see Salman Khan making his comeback as its host. The reality TV series is set to undergo a massive overhaul by JioStar. For the very first time in the history of the Bigg Boss series, all 6 editions of the TV show - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla - will be simultaneously launched at the same time.

Salman Khan leads Bigg Boss 20 as 6 regional editions prepare for a joint launch

Salman Khan will host Bigg Boss in the Hindi version, whereas Vijay Sethupathi will take charge of Bigg Boss in Tamil. In addition, other personalities who have hosted the show previously will make their comebacks as well. Nagarjuna will host Bigg Boss in the Telugu version, Kichcha Sudeepa will be in charge of Bigg Boss in the Kannada version, and Mohanlal will continue hosting Bigg Boss in the Malayalam version.