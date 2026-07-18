Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent season 2 sparks yet another controversy after a contestant’s bold remark on men

Comedian Samay Raina doesn’t quite stay away from the headlines for a long time. This time it was yet another contestant on his India's Got Latent Season 2 episode that made him the center of attention in social media. In the third episode of the season, contestant Sakshi Jha became the talk of the internet with her bold remarks about men and her self-proclaimed man hater stance, sparking a fresh wave of debate online.

‘Pati ko daru pi ke marna hai’: A contestant's remark on India’s Got Latent Act divides internet

Sakshi, a teacher and social media creator from Bihar, came out swinging with her bold remarks on men. At the show, she based her comic skit on how she aspires to get drunk and beat her husband after marriage. Delivered in a humorous style, the bit drew a few laughs, but the judges on the panel, including Samay, didn't quite enjoy it. Sakshi said, "pati ko daru pi ke marna hai (to beat her husband after drinking)”.

Sakshi went on and spoke about men’s identity in this world and said, “My friends tell me, 'Sakshi, you're so lame.' Fine, maybe I am. I feel like I'll never be able to become a great person, no matter how hard I try, because I'm a woman, right? In this generation, being a woman is pure trauma. I literally don't hate any caste, but I do hate men. What do men even have to be so proud of? They act like, 'I am a man.' Seriously? Were you born from your father's womb? It was a woman who gave birth to you, wasn't it?"