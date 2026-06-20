India’s Got Latent 2 to premiere on June 20: Samay Raina confirms ‘filter free’ release

India's Got Latent 2 is scheduled to make its appearance after a long period of time since there has been a speculation about the show's coming back. According to comedian Samay Raina, the premiere of the first episode of India's Got Latent 2 will take place on June 20 at 7 pm. The episodes will air on Netflix and YouTube simultaneously with identical runtimes on both platforms.

India's Got Latent 2 to stream on Netflix and YouTube with no changes to content

Samay Raina revealed the specifics of India's Got Latent 2 via a new promotional video. In the video, his friend Balraj mentions that he has been told that the new season is going to be on Netflix. Samay affirms that and there is a hilarious interaction about shifting from YouTube to streaming.