India’s Got Latent 2 to premiere on June 20: Samay Raina confirms ‘filter free’ release

India's Got Latent 2 is scheduled to make its appearance after a long period of time since there has been a speculation about the show's coming back. According to comedian Samay Raina, the premiere of the first episode of India's Got Latent 2 will take place on June 20 at 7 pm. The episodes will air on Netflix and YouTube simultaneously with identical runtimes on both platforms.
Samay Raina revealed the specifics of India's Got Latent 2 via a new promotional video. In the video, his friend Balraj mentions that he has been told that the new season is going to be on Netflix. Samay affirms that and there is a hilarious interaction about shifting from YouTube to streaming.
Balraj jokingly mentions to Samay that he has betrayed the platform from which he rose and adds that it is certainly not the deed of a ‘true gentleman.’ The conversation moves on an entirely new track as Raina’s bodyguard walks in and makes his comments about money.
Next Balraj inquires about the amount of money that Samay Raina is supposed to earn and whether he would forget about his fans. However, Samay puts an end to their arguments stating that India's Got Latent 2 will be launched on both YouTube and Netflix simultaneously. Both of them would be of equal length.For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.
As per Samay Raina, the only thing that will distinguish the two platforms from one another will be the absence of advertisements and comments on Netflix. He emphasized that everything else will be ‘same to same.’
Samay also promised that India's Got Latent 2 would also maintain its ‘no filter’ format. This is in respect of the kind of language that will be used during the program, since according to Samay, there will still be swearing.
The confirmation arrived shortly after Netflix India posted an enigmatic tweet on their official handle with Samay Raina’s bodyguard. In the tweet, the bodyguard encouraged people to add lemon and spices emojis in the comment section.