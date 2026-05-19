Alia Bhatt in India's Got Latent season 2? Viral photo sends social media into frenzy

The leaked pictures featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari on the set of India's Got Latent season 2 and fans are divided. It is probable that the actors are using the platform to promote their upcoming movie, Alpha, however, many think the pictures can be AI generated.

"Alia Bhatt on India's Got Latent. Let's hope she slays and the show doesn't get cancelled this time", one fan wrote on social media. "I didn’t expect her", another comment read.

Why was India's Got Latent taken off air?

India's Got Latent premiered in YouTube in 2024. However, controversy began with an episode featuring popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who had been invited as guest judge.

Ranveer had asked a controversial question to a contestant, which made fans angry who felt the question was not just inappropriate but went against Indian culture.

The anger spread like wildfire and the whole country was soon talking about it, with Ranveer, Samay and Apoorva Makhija coming under massive criticism. In fact, an FIR was even lodged against the three with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the National Commission for Women. The show was immediately taken off YouTube, with all episodes removed, since it was seen as a show promoting obscenity.