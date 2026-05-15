Here’s the one workout Alia Bhatt trusted for back-to-back strapless looks at Cannes 2026

In case of strapless dresses, proper posture and definition of the upper body play an important role. The use of resistance bands allows the activation of small stabiliser muscles around the shoulder and upper back areas.

The benefits of doing band workouts such as band pull-aparts, overhead presses, triceps extensions, and shoulder raises are seen prior to an activity. They ensure that your circulation is improved and help your arms and shoulders gain better definition. In the end, you get that “red carpet glow” where you look defined and poised.

Among the key advantages of band workouts is that there is always tension provided by the bands in each exercise you perform. This is in contrast to dumbbell exercises where the resistance is present only at certain points during an exercise routine.