Here’s the one workout Alia Bhatt trusted for back-to-back strapless looks at Cannes 2026

Right before hitting the red carpet at Cannes wearing a variety of strapless dresses, Alia Bhatt allegedly resorted to using just one basic equipment for achieving those toned curves, resistance bands. The benefits of doing band workouts go beyond a good sweaty session. Resistance training with bands can work wonders not only because of an easy workout but also due to the fact that it provides great muscle tone needed for wearing strapless gowns.
In contrast to heavy exercise sessions at the gym, which may make your body feel either tired or puffy, band workouts focus on precision exercises that result in toned muscles. This is one of the reasons why band workouts are commonly used by celebrities prior to their public appearances.
In case of strapless dresses, proper posture and definition of the upper body play an important role. The use of resistance bands allows the activation of small stabiliser muscles around the shoulder and upper back areas.
The benefits of doing band workouts such as band pull-aparts, overhead presses, triceps extensions, and shoulder raises are seen prior to an activity. They ensure that your circulation is improved and help your arms and shoulders gain better definition. In the end, you get that “red carpet glow” where you look defined and poised.
Among the key advantages of band workouts is that there is always tension provided by the bands in each exercise you perform. This is in contrast to dumbbell exercises where the resistance is present only at certain points during an exercise routine.
Band exercises are joint friendly too. This makes them perfect for doing before a major performance as they will help shape the body but won’t lead to stiffness or pain. This is important when you consider the amount of work that celebrities have to do.
Another benefit that makes bands popular among stylists and fitness trainers is their portability. Bands can be employed backstage, inside hotel suites, or even inside vanity vans just minutes before walking out. A mere 15-minute exercise routine using resistance bands will instantly invigorate your upper body and posture.
Additional benefits of band workouts include improved muscle engagement and increased core engagement. These elements will help to give you a stronger pose on the red carpet.
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