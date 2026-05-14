Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt binged on these snacks during her stay at the French Riviera

Alia Bhatt made heads turn during the 79th Cannes Film Festival which she attended for the opening ceremony. The actor was on the red carpet for the first two days apart from being present in the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion, an evening Gala and a pre- red carpet photo-shoot. But did you know what the actor ate while she was on her trip. Doing a round-up of her 2026 Cannes trip, she herself posted stories and carousels of how she engaged into healthy eating that contributed to her toned body and glowing skin.
The actor just posted on her social media and revealed some of the things that she ate during the trip. The first, being a dibba of Makhana. The desi diva who channeled her Indian self on the red –carpet also didn’t forget to carry the desi vibes off the carpet. Just like most people enjoy their snacks in dibba or small tiffin boxes, the actor was seen in her room, sitting comfortably in a housecoat and enjoying roasted makhanas. These are essentially fox nuts which contain nutrients like iron, calcium and magnesium and antioxidants which keeps the body healthy.
Scroll over to her stories and you would find her happily munching on some fruits and dahi (curd). She is seen with a bowl of the pro-biotic with a handful of raspberries, black-currants and blueberries. Dahi or curd is very good for digestion and keeping the stomach cool. It also prevents unnecessary bloating which might often be the case when schedules go haywire. Moreover, all the fruits have anti-oxidants and nutrients which help give the skin a natural glow-up. So, now she spills the secret to her glowing skin.
And what is a meal or a snack without the coffee, preferably no milk-no-sugar and de-caf. The highway actor was seen posting multiple shots of coffee which definitely gives the audience an idea that she loves her coffee, and its surely a staple during hectic schedules. Coffee is clearly a crowd favourite and everyone has their own ways of drinking it. But it is suggested to keep the cups to a healthy limit rather than over-consuming it.
The actor was a part of the Cannes Film Festival for the second time this year. She served five interesting looks styled by Rhea Kapoor. Of all her looks the two most memorable ones would be her ‘dupatta’ gown by Tamara Ralph and dhoti-skirt sari by Tarun Tahiliani which made her look like a quintessential Marathi girl, complete with the nath, payels and Sunita Kapoor’s (Rhea Kapoor’s mother’s) ear-rings.
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