Tara Sutaria flaunts retro glam at Cannes 2026 — but where’s the risk?

The construction of the outfit is where things look a little off. The corseted body appears matte and structured, while the draped off-shoulder bust section has a liquid sheen that suggests satin or silk. Then come the opera-length black leather gloves, which introduce a harder, almost dominatrix-adjacent contrast to an otherwise classic silhouette. Her outfit had different textures battling for attention. But because everything stays within a black palette, it wasn't visually chaotic.

Sure, she looks stunning. Tara has one of those faces that is editorial-adjacent. The bone structure, the soft glam makeup, the side-swept retro hair — she wears old-world glamour effortlessly. She photographs beautifully in stillness, which is why this aesthetic works for her repeatedly.

But the look itself? Safe. Extremely safe.

That is not necessarily a crime at Cannes. In fact, most first-timers — especially actors trying to establish a fashion identity on an international carpet — play it carefully. Black gowns, vintage references, structured silhouettes, minimal risk. It is practically a rite of passage. Nobody wants to end up on a “worst dressed” slideshow while introducing themselves to the global fashion press.