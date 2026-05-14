Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria serves old Hollywood glam at debut

Tara Sutaria channels pure old-Hollywood magic at her Cannes debut, serving a timeless “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” inspired look that feels straight out of a classic film. Dressed in a stunning black-and-white Helsa gown with a strapless sweetheart neckline and corset-style bodice, she brings vintage elegance with a modern Cannes twist. Invited to the festival for the Red Sea Film Foundation’s Women in Cinema Gala, this pre-festival look is just the beginning! Stay tuned for such showstopping appearances.