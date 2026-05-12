Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt brings 'dupatta' couture to the red carpet in a Tamara Ralph column gown

After channelling her inner desi diva through a Gucci ‘sari gown’ last year, Alia Bhatt is back to the French Riviera this year in a Tamara Ralph 'Dupatta' gown. One of the most anticipated moments on the Cannes Red Carpet each year is the presence of the Indian celebrities, whether for their films or as brand ambassadors. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is known as the Queen of Cannes. Alia Bhatt has also become a regular since last year given that she is one of the global ambassadors of a partner make-up brand.
A few days earlier Alia gave a glimpse of her arrival at the Cannes in a Capri styled –pants. In fact, earlier today, she treated her fans to a hand painted structured ball gown by Basuri Choksi and Yash Patil. And now, the Gangubai actor has dropped her first Cannes red carpet appearance in a custom Haute Couture Tamara Ralph gown.
The look, which easily reminds one of vintage glam, has been styled by Rhea Kapoor. The coral- hued strapless "silk crepe marocain corseted column dress with a graphic plunging cut-out detail" runs floor-length and is paired with a matching long "silk voile chiffon scarf" (or name it the desi dupatta).
But what steals the show is the plunging neckline, which not only accentuates her look and gives a structured body-con fitting, but also lends her a soft glam feel of Hollywood. The look has been carefully put together keeping comfort, style, fashion and the desi vibe.
Alia deliberately keeps her make-up blushed but soft and accessories very simple. Wearing only an elegant pink–toned necklace she does further justice to the neckline which is the star of the dress. With no heavy accessories and the complementing gold on the neckline, one is automatically drawn towards the main silhouette of the dress. After this appearance, one can safely say that Alia is the queen of carrying Indian traditions in a western avatar.
What makes it more symbolic is the trailing dupatta which is inherently desi. Although in the official description of the gown the designer refers to it as a 'scarf'.
The Cannes Film Festival kicks off today and will go on till May 24. Apart from Alia Bhatt other Indian celebrities known to grace the red carpet include Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tara Sutaria, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ammy Virk.