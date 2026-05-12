Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt brings 'dupatta' couture to the red carpet in a Tamara Ralph column gown

A few days earlier Alia gave a glimpse of her arrival at the Cannes in a Capri styled –pants. In fact, earlier today, she treated her fans to a hand painted structured ball gown by Basuri Choksi and Yash Patil. And now, the Gangubai actor has dropped her first Cannes red carpet appearance in a custom Haute Couture Tamara Ralph gown.

The look, which easily reminds one of vintage glam, has been styled by Rhea Kapoor. The coral- hued strapless "silk crepe marocain corseted column dress with a graphic plunging cut-out detail" runs floor-length and is paired with a matching long "silk voile chiffon scarf" (or name it the desi dupatta).

But what steals the show is the plunging neckline, which not only accentuates her look and gives a structured body-con fitting, but also lends her a soft glam feel of Hollywood. The look has been carefully put together keeping comfort, style, fashion and the desi vibe.