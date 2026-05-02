Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi announce separation after five years of marriage

The couple has announced that they have decided to part ways after being married for five years. Evelyn Sharma is known for her iconic performance in the popular Bollywood movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The actress made this statement, after which she stated that even though their relationship is ending, the two will continue together as parents in the future.

Evelyn Sharma separates from husband Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn and her husband Tushaan Bhindi were introduced to each other through a blind date in 2018. After spending one year together, the man proposed to his girlfriend while they were cruising on a yacht under the beautiful sight of Sydney Harbour Bridge. They got married to each other in a small and intimate ceremony in May 2021 at Brisbane, Australia. The couple would often share moments from their multicultural life on social media platforms.