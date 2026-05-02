Evelyn Sharma and Tushaan Bhindi announce separation after five years of marriage

The couple has announced that they have decided to part ways after being married for five years. Evelyn Sharma is known for her iconic performance in the popular Bollywood movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The actress made this statement, after which she stated that even though their relationship is ending, the two will continue together as parents in the future.
Evelyn and her husband Tushaan Bhindi were introduced to each other through a blind date in 2018. After spending one year together, the man proposed to his girlfriend while they were cruising on a yacht under the beautiful sight of Sydney Harbour Bridge. They got married to each other in a small and intimate ceremony in May 2021 at Brisbane, Australia. The couple would often share moments from their multicultural life on social media platforms.
Both Evelyn and Tushaan are the proud parents of two children; a baby girl Ava Rania born in 2021 and a baby boy Arden born in 2023. The duo stressed the importance of creating an environment where their kids will grow up in a happy way without any disturbances. As Evelyn said, “We are very focused on raising our children together,” The couple is said to be trying their best to build this new chapter of life.
Being in India for ten years, Evelyn gained popularity in mainstream Bollywood films through her appearances in Yaariyan, Main Tera Hero and Saaho. Although being less active due to her relocation to Australia, where she started her family, she still receives plenty of attention from her followers for updates on parenting. In addition, the separating couple asked for privacy regarding their family while stressing that there were no hard feelings between them.