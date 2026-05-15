Cannes 2026: Tara Sutaria or Alia Bhatt: Who did vintage glam better? Watch the video

Tara Sutaria is turning heads at the Cannes Film Festival with her stunning old-Hollywood-inspired looks! From her elegant ivory ensemble featuring a signature Vivienne Westwood corset to dazzling emerald and diamond jewellery, Tara brought timeless French glamour to the red carpet effortlessly. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also embraced classic old-world charm at Cannes, leaving fans completely mesmerised with her dreamy appearance. So now the big question is — who owned the vintage glamour better: Tara Sutaria or Alia Bhatt?