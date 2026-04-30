Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia’s reunion turns into comedy gold on Kapil Sharma’s laughter special

This particular show features the aforementioned comedians performing live together in an episode hosted by Kapil Sharma, along with Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh. There is even a promotional video where Samay expresses that he has no clue who he would perform with and then Ranveer walks in with his iconic “Woo!”

This comes on the heels of the release of Samay's stand-up comedy special entitled Still Alive, in which he tackled the scandal that had occurred during his show, India's Got Latent. The scandal first happened, when Ranveer asked one of the participants: if he would choose to watch his parents having sex everyday or just participate one time to end it all.

Several FIRs were lodged against Ranveer and the producers of the show. The National Commission for Women stepped in, and following that, Ranveer issued an apology. Later on, the Supreme Court of India provided him interim protection from arrest, along with criticism of his statement for being vulgar.

In Still Alive, Samay Raina stated that Ranveer Allahbadia had made the offensive statement at least eight times while filming. According to him, he had edited all but one such statement, saying that “99 per cent” of those statements had been edited out. Samay also talked about how the incident affected his family and the threats his friends faced.