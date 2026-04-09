Show to main launga: Samay Raina confirms India's Got Latent season 2

When he confirmed the India’s Got Latent season 2, he said, “Show toh main laaunga bhai kyunki maza aata tha woh show karne mein.” He has also revealed his creative approach for the new season, “Main chahta hoon main ekdum wild show karoon. Internet mein ekdum softy version daalenge. I want to do a wild, wild show.”

India’s Got Latent had its first series removed in February 2025 amid a scandal surrounding Ranveer Allahbadia. The controversial question regarding sexual activities between parents generated a great deal of online criticism. In response to the outrage, all the videos became private.

India’s Got Latent season 2 will soon be upon us and there is already plenty of hype surrounding it. Viewers are curious to learn how Samay Raina will manage to strike a balance between his sharp sense of humour and the sensitivity of the general public. He has indicated that he intends to explore some new territory by questioning contestants in ways they may not have expected.