Apoorva Mukhija reveals she was forced to vacate flat post 'India’s Got Latent' backlash

YouTuber-turned-actor Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has opened up about being asked to leave her Mumbai residence following the India’s Got Latent controversy. In a candid conversation on YouTube, Apoorva revealed that the situation escalated after police arrived at her residence to issue a notice and summon her. Their visit alarmed the building residents, who then filed a complaint with the management.
Recalling the incident, Apoorva said, “Because the cops came to my house to put up a notice and summon me, the building management complained, saying ‘This is why we don’t allow bachelors or rent out to single women.’” She added, “So somehow, I ended up being the reason feminism was evicted from that building. Since the police had visited, the landlord asked me to vacate.” She mentioned she had been living in the apartment for only a year.
Apoorva also shared that she was eventually able to get her security deposit back after moving out. Interestingly, back in April, she had subtly hinted at the move by posting a video on her Instagram Stories. The clip showed her switching off the lights in a now-empty living room, with the caption, “End of an era.”
India's Got Latent controversy
Apoorva had featured in the controversial January episode of India’s Got Latent, where co-panelist and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia made contentious remarks about parents and sex. While Ranveer faced massive backlash, a clip featuring Apoorva also drew criticism from social media users. The show’s creator, comedian Samay Raina, later deleted all episodes from the channel. Following the uproar, multiple FIRs were filed against several individuals involved, including Apoorva, prompting her brief absence from social media.
Now, Apoorva is back online and resuming her career. She currently appears in the Indian version of the reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, marking her return to the public eye.