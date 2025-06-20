Apoorva Mukhija reveals she was forced to vacate flat post 'India’s Got Latent' backlash

Recalling the incident, Apoorva said, “Because the cops came to my house to put up a notice and summon me, the building management complained, saying ‘This is why we don’t allow bachelors or rent out to single women.’” She added, “So somehow, I ended up being the reason feminism was evicted from that building. Since the police had visited, the landlord asked me to vacate.” She mentioned she had been living in the apartment for only a year.

Apoorva also shared that she was eventually able to get her security deposit back after moving out. Interestingly, back in April, she had subtly hinted at the move by posting a video on her Instagram Stories. The clip showed her switching off the lights in a now-empty living room, with the caption, “End of an era.”

India's Got Latent controversy