Aamir Khan surprises fans with free release of ‘Taare Zameen Par’ on YouTube

During the interaction, the host brought up an interesting piece of trivia. He mentioned that a photo seen in a scene where Aamir is shown with a boat was rumoured online to feature the actor’s real parents. Aamir quickly clarified with a smile, “That’s not my mom and dad. It might be someone else’s parents—maybe Amole Gupte’s—but definitely not mine.”

The host then admitted that he wanted to show the clip but couldn’t, since Taare Zameen Par isn’t available on any streaming platform. Aamir acknowledged this and spontaneously announced, “Let’s do something. I’ve started a YouTube channel called Aamir Khan Talkies. I’ll ask my team to upload Taare Zameen Par there, free of cost, for a week or two.” The announcement was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.