Aamir Khan surprises fans with free release of ‘Taare Zameen Par’ on YouTube

Aamir Khan is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, which has already started making headlines. One of the most talked-about aspects is Aamir’s decision to bypass traditional OTT platforms and instead release the film on YouTube after its theatrical run. As part of the film’s promotional campaign, he recently hosted a special fan meet-up celebrating Taare Zameen Par, the beloved 2007 classic. The event featured key cast members and attracted a large audience of fans.
During the interaction, the host brought up an interesting piece of trivia. He mentioned that a photo seen in a scene where Aamir is shown with a boat was rumoured online to feature the actor’s real parents. Aamir quickly clarified with a smile, “That’s not my mom and dad. It might be someone else’s parents—maybe Amole Gupte’s—but definitely not mine.”
The host then admitted that he wanted to show the clip but couldn’t, since Taare Zameen Par isn’t available on any streaming platform. Aamir acknowledged this and spontaneously announced, “Let’s do something. I’ve started a YouTube channel called Aamir Khan Talkies. I’ll ask my team to upload Taare Zameen Par there, free of cost, for a week or two.” The announcement was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.
Aamir was joined on stage by Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, and Vipin Sharma as they shared fond memories. Darsheel recalled filming the song Bumm Bumm Bole and feeling left out because he couldn’t dance well, despite Shiamak Davar choreographing the number. Aamir, meanwhile, praised Darsheel’s focus and ability to switch into character effortlessly.
Vipin Sharma added warmth and humour, reminiscing about how audiences always asked him, “Where’s Darsheel?” He also shared a touching moment when young Darsheel, just eight at the time, expressed his bond with him. Vipin said emotionally, “I don’t have children, but Darsheel made me feel like a father. I’ll always be there for him.” The heartfelt moment resonated deeply with the audience and left Darsheel visibly moved.