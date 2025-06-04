MrBeast reveals financial struggles despite YouTube fame

In response to a post on X labeling him as “the only billionaire under 30 who didn’t inherit his fortune,” MrBeast replied on June 1, clarifying his financial situation. “I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything,” he explained. “I think we’ll spend around $250 million this year on content.” He followed up with a surprising admission: “Ironically, I’m actually borrowing money from my mom to pay for my wedding, lol. But sure, on paper, the businesses I own are worth a lot.”

Known for his jaw-dropping stunts and large-scale giveaways, MrBeast has built a massive audience across multiple platforms and now hosts the hit reality competition Beast Games, which recently awarded its first winner a record $10 million prize. The show was also renewed for two more seasons on Prime Video following its successful first run.