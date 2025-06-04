MrBeast reveals financial struggles despite YouTube fame

Although MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) is reportedly worth around $1 billion according to Celebrity Net Worth, the YouTube megastar says his personal finances tell a very different story. The 26-year-old claims he actually has “very little money” to his name and is relying on help from his family, especially when it comes to paying for his upcoming wedding to his fiancée, fellow content creator Thea Booysen.
In response to a post on X labeling him as “the only billionaire under 30 who didn’t inherit his fortune,” MrBeast replied on June 1, clarifying his financial situation. “I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything,” he explained. “I think we’ll spend around $250 million this year on content.” He followed up with a surprising admission: “Ironically, I’m actually borrowing money from my mom to pay for my wedding, lol. But sure, on paper, the businesses I own are worth a lot.”
Known for his jaw-dropping stunts and large-scale giveaways, MrBeast has built a massive audience across multiple platforms and now hosts the hit reality competition Beast Games, which recently awarded its first winner a record $10 million prize. The show was also renewed for two more seasons on Prime Video following its successful first run.
Still, even with his booming brand and online empire, wedding planning remains a family affair. MrBeast met Booysen in 2022 during a trip to her native South Africa, and the couple made their relationship public soon after. They got engaged on Christmas Day 2024.
Despite their fame, the couple is keeping things low-key when it comes to their big day. “We want something private, just close friends and family,” MrBeast said. Booysen echoed the sentiment, revealing they’re considering an intimate island ceremony. “We're not doing anything too extravagant,” she noted. “Just something beautiful and meaningful — and far away from the spotlight.”