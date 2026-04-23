Samay Raina breaks global records as Still Alive becomes world’s most-watched stand-up special

Samay Raina is breaking records left, right and center. His enthralling comeback with Still Alive has brought him some of the biggest breakthroughs of his career. And as of April 23, that one single video has secured a whopping 54.2 million views, making it the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special globally from a single upload.
Samay Raina who had received a nation-wide backlash after a viral episode in India’s Got Latent, has now made a significant comeback. He made sure that the lower he fell, the higher he’d rise. His comeback video named Still Alive has garnered millions of views marking the content to be the most-watched YouTube stand-up special.
Samay, taking to Instagram has reshared a post that said, “officially turned his biggest controversy into a record-breaking comeback (sic).”
In his Still Alive video, it is not just comedy that made it viral. Samay talked about a lot of things including the massive backlash and how it affected him and his close ones, but of course garnished each struggling moment with his signature sarcasm.
He also shed light on the intense scrutiny and hostility faced by those in the public eye, where even a single misstep can gradually unravel an artiste’s life and career. He admitted that the experience deeply affected him, and went on to question the priorities of Indian media, pointing out how trivial matters become a national priority for them.
In the special he also mentioned how some of the most influential people like actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing Shaktiman in the popular 90s TV show, came after him. He was heavily criticised and people tweeted to ban him. However, he stood his ground with the motive: the show must go on!
In another major update, the 28-year-old comedian once again won over his fans, announcing the second season of the controversial show India’s Got Latent.