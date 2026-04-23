Samay Raina breaks global records as Still Alive becomes world’s most-watched stand-up special

Samay Raina is breaking records left, right and center. His enthralling comeback with Still Alive has brought him some of the biggest breakthroughs of his career. And as of April 23, that one single video has secured a whopping 54.2 million views, making it the most-watched full-length stand-up comedy special globally from a single upload.

Samay Raina turns controversy into triumph as Still Alive hits 54.2 million views

Samay Raina who had received a nation-wide backlash after a viral episode in India’s Got Latent, has now made a significant comeback. He made sure that the lower he fell, the higher he’d rise. His comeback video named Still Alive has garnered millions of views marking the content to be the most-watched YouTube stand-up special.

Samay, taking to Instagram has reshared a post that said, “officially turned his biggest controversy into a record-breaking comeback (sic).”

In his Still Alive video, it is not just comedy that made it viral. Samay talked about a lot of things including the massive backlash and how it affected him and his close ones, but of course garnished each struggling moment with his signature sarcasm.